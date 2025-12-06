"People keep telling me it will even itself out, and I certainly hope it does" - Kevin Wilkin criticises officiating after more Telford controversy

Telford conceded from a disputable penalty decision that went against Oliver Cawthorne - who was booked for the challenge and was eventually sent off - as well as a goal that replays showed was well offside.

As The Bucks boss pointed out it was not the first time his side have been hard done by this season, and was left hoping things will even themselves out as the season progresses.

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin

"I don't think we were dealt a kind hand by the decision making of the officials at Radcliffe," Wilkin began. "That's been the case a couple of times this season as well, and there are some really big calls that have gone against us.

"That same referee chalked off Rhys Hilton's goal at Darlington which was another decision that we'd certainly question, and there have been others too across a number of games.

"I don't want to go on and keep moaning about officials, but it just feels like we've been on the wrong end of too many.

"Their second goal was definitely offside. The referee tried to tell me afterwards that these things are subjective, but it's not subjective at all. You're either offside or you're not.

Matt Stenson was on target for AFC Telford United at Radcliffe. Picture: Kieran Stoddart

"Whether it's a penalty or not I'm not sure, but there were other tackles that were the same if not worse that went unpunished.

"People keep telling me it will even itself out, and I certainly hope that it does.

"There have been a lot of different hurdles that we've had to overcome this season, but we're still battling hard and playing some reasonable football."

Telford's woes will not be eased by news that defender Orrin Pendley is set for an extended spell on the side lines due to an ankle injury.

"Obviously our first thoughts are with Orrin," Wilkin said. "He's a big character and has been a big performer for us, and his experience at the level is invaluable, so to lose him hurts.

"He was making good progress, but then he had a setback. His scan results don't look great, and we're readying ourselves for being without him for a good while longer."