Kevin Wilkin given new selection headache as young shot-stopper creates interest on and off the field

The Bucks boss was without his experienced, first-choice number one Brandon Hall in the 1-1 draw at King's Lynn Town last weekend due to personal reasons, meaning he had to rush through the signing of former Stoke City youngster Alfie Brooks less than 24 hours before kick off.

In what was his debut in English senior football the 21-year-old made a string of crucial saves to help earn his side a point, and was singled out for praise by his manager after full time.

"Alfie was excellent," Wilkin began. "He made some terrific saves and there was nothing he could really do about the goal either.

"Outside of that he did really, really well and we're obviously really pleased that we've had a new goalkeeper come in and perform to such a high level."

Alfie Brooks starred on debut for Telford in the 1-1 draw at King's Lynn Town. Photo: AFC Telford United

However, the Bucks boss hinted that events out of his and the club's control could see Brooks replaced by the returning Hall in the starting 11 this weekend.

The shot-stopper is understood to be highly thought of by academy staff at a Premier League club, and if a deal is struck he may have to return to the SEAH Stadium on loan.

"We need to have a conversation [about who starts on Saturday] because there are some situations that need to play out as far as Alfie is concerned," Kevin Wilkin explained. "That conversation will certainly take place and we'll see where we sit off the back of it.

"There are bits and pieces that may happen for him over the next few days, few weeks maybe, and once that unfolds we'll have abetter idea about who gets the gloves on Saturday certainly, and then moving forward."