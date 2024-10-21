AFC Telford United slump to defeat at Redditch
AFC Telford United suffered another set back as they were beaten 3-1 on the road at Redditch United.
By Jonny Drury
After returning to winning ways on Saturday, Kevin Wilkin's side fell behind in the first half on Monday evening.
And it stayed that way until the final ten minutes - as the home side fired home twice in quick succession to take the game away from the Bucks.
Matty Stenson bagged a goal four minutes into second half stoppage time - but it was another poor outing on the road for Wilkin's men.