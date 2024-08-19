Kevin Wilkin: Telford in a difficult spot

Nine goals may have provided a compelling storyline, but the lack of control over affairs was of deep concern to Wilkin.

He said: “Where do you begin with it? We needed a reaction after Tuesday night (a 5-1 home defeat by Stourbridge), and we got ourselves into a good place.

“Then, within minutes, we’re in a pretty difficult place, no doubt about that. That’s how the game seemed to ebb and flow, and we’ve got to understand that we can’t be as open as that without the ball.”

The Bucks led through an early goal from loan signing Alex Gudger but were quickly 2-1 down. Sam Whittall belted in an equaliser before the half-hour mark, and although the Bucks were never behind in the game again, the outcome remained in constant doubt.

The Bucks team contains a sprinkling of new arrivals alongside most of the team that overcame a stuttering start last season to secure second place before a playoff final disappointment.

Wilkin added: “We need to understand and simplify certain situations for players. You have to put your shoulders back, get into training, work hard and try to rectify some of the areas that we’ve shown, but there’s no lack of effort.

“I’ve got to find improvement, as one or two are searching for a little bit, but fair play; the characters that they are, they want to do well, they keep going and eventually we take the three points.