Kevin Wilkin furiously slams AFC Telford United after capitulation

The Bucks boss, who appeared for media duties nearly an hour after the full time whistle, pulled no punches after delivering some hard truths to his players in the dressing room.

And following the heaviest defeat during his time at the club Wilkin did not hold back in his assessment of his side’s performance.

“The intensity that we didn’t start at is what lost us the game I think,” he explained. “The first is far too easy a goal to give them, then we’ve had a suicidal moment where we’re Cruyff Turning in our own final third, and at 2-0 it becomes difficult.”

Wilkin added: “That first half was dreadful; people lost their way, and we lacked leadership there tonight which I fully hold my hands up for. We capitulated, it was shambolic and I was looking out there for players to take responsibility and hold people together which there’s clearly a lack of in the group at the moment.”

The Telford chief went on to explain what he believes to be the reason behind his side’s slow start to the season. “I think one or two have got a bit of a hangover from last season,” Wilkin said. “There are certain players who seem to think they just have to rock up at the moment and it’ll just happen for them, and that hurts me.”

The Telford boss continued: “Showing that lack of humility and respect for the opposition, if we don’t do things right we become an ordinary side which was evident on Saturday and was clearly evident. Look, the shambles of the last ten minutes is really disappointing and something I need to address promptly.”