Kevin Wilkin: One point closer to ultimate Telford goal

Byron Moore scored to claim a point for Bucks, who remain third in the Southern Central Premier, but boss Wilkin admits some game may be more of a grind than others.

“Everybody will have an opinion about who should play and the formations and whatever else and that’s fine; we understand that and certainly over a fairly sustained period now the lads have been very consistent and worked incredibly hard. I appreciate there are certain moments where we can show more quality in certain areas and if we’re able to do that then clearly, we put more points on the board,” said the Bucks boss.

“I will try to keep everything in perspective about where we’ve started and where we’re at currently. We’re still on that journey of trying to improve and tease a little bit more out of players and help them understand and grow.”