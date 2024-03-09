AFC Sudbury 1 AFC Telford United 0 - Report

Kevin Wilkin's Bucks have been in fine form lately - but went down to a single second half goal.

They had gone close early on when Remi Walker struck the crossbar after just four minutes.

Then Montel Gibson did the same - rattling the woodwork with a dipping effort later in the first period.

But it was Sudbury who took the late midway through the second half.

Wilkin's side failed to clear a corner with the ball falling to Tom Dickens - and his shot went through a crowd of players and in.

The Bucks pushed a late leveller but it wasn't to be as they fell to a narrow defeat.