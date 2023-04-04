AFC Telford United relegated from National League North

Kevin Wilkin was unable to address AFC Telford United's slide towards relegation - Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

Farsley Celtic’s 2-1 win over Brackley Town leaves Kevin Wilkin’s side 18 points behind Farsley with just 15 points left to play for.

That means the Bucks’ 16 year stay at either tier one or two of the non-league system is over.

They will now return to tier three, in either the Northern Premier League or the Southern League, for the first time since 2007.

The writing had been on the wall at the New Bucks Head - with Wilkin, who took over in October, following his dismissal from Brackley, unable to address the Bucks’ slide towards relegation.