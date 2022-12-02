West Brom's Mo Faal ends AFC Telford loan

Modou Faal bringing the ball down the wing and into Kidderminster box being chased by Joe Foulkes Pic: Kieren Griffin

The West Brom teenager, 19, is no longer part of Kevin Wilkin's squad having made six appearances for the National League North's bottom side.

Faal, a regular in Albion's under-21 squad, has been permitted another one-month loan move at step two and has checked in with the Coasters, who occupy a much loftier position in the division.

Fylde are sixth and in good form on the back of four straight league wins.

Wilkin's Bucks, meanwhile, are in home action to another play-off chasing side, seventh-placed Banbury, in an early New Bucks Head kick-off (12.30pm) tomorrow.