West Brom's Mo Faal ends AFC Telford loan

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Former AFC Telford United loan youngster Mo Faal has left the Bucks and joined league rivals AFC Fylde on loan.

Modou Faal bringing the ball down the wing and into Kidderminster box being chased by Joe Foulkes Pic: Kieren Griffin
The West Brom teenager, 19, is no longer part of Kevin Wilkin's squad having made six appearances for the National League North's bottom side.

Faal, a regular in Albion's under-21 squad, has been permitted another one-month loan move at step two and has checked in with the Coasters, who occupy a much loftier position in the division.

Fylde are sixth and in good form on the back of four straight league wins.

Wilkin's Bucks, meanwhile, are in home action to another play-off chasing side, seventh-placed Banbury, in an early New Bucks Head kick-off (12.30pm) tomorrow.

Telford, who are ravaged by injury and suspension issues, have lost seven league games under Wilkin prior to the clash.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
