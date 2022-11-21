Kevin Wilkin: Telford trophy win was 'for the fans'

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).

“I’m delighted, and most pleased for the supporters, who travelled in strong numbers again,” said the Bucks boss. “Hopefully their journey will be a little bit happier and brighter.

“We’ve not given them a lot to cheer about this season and it’s for those people that you most want to achieve.”

Wilkin saw his team secure a first victory under his stewardship in dogged fashion, overturning a 1-0 deficit to win with captain Matty Brown’s dramatic injury-time headed winner.

“It was never going to be an easy tie,” added Wilkin. “Credit to Kings Langley – they’ve asked questions of us and could probably count themselves as a little unfortunate.