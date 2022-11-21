Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin: Telford trophy win was 'for the fans'

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Kevin Wilkin reserved special praise for AFC Telford United supporters who saw their side record a first competitive win since August, winning 2-1 at Kings Langley in the FA Trophy.

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager).
“I’m delighted, and most pleased for the supporters, who travelled in strong numbers again,” said the Bucks boss. “Hopefully their journey will be a little bit happier and brighter.

“We’ve not given them a lot to cheer about this season and it’s for those people that you most want to achieve.”

Wilkin saw his team secure a first victory under his stewardship in dogged fashion, overturning a 1-0 deficit to win with captain Matty Brown’s dramatic injury-time headed winner.

“It was never going to be an easy tie,” added Wilkin. “Credit to Kings Langley – they’ve asked questions of us and could probably count themselves as a little unfortunate.

“We’ve all been on the end of those situations in the course of our careers, and I can understand how disappointing that can be, but when you’re on the right side of it, it’s a great feeling, and it’s nice to be into the hat (for the next round).”

