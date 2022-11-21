Kevin Wilkin: Telford trophy win was 'for the fans'

“I’m delighted, and most pleased for the supporters, who travelled in strong numbers again,” said the Bucks boss. “Hopefully their journey will be a little bit happier and brighter.
“We’ve not given them a lot to cheer about this season and it’s for those people that you most want to achieve.”
Wilkin saw his team secure a first victory under his stewardship in dogged fashion, overturning a 1-0 deficit to win with captain Matty Brown’s dramatic injury-time headed winner.
“It was never going to be an easy tie,” added Wilkin. “Credit to Kings Langley – they’ve asked questions of us and could probably count themselves as a little unfortunate.
“We’ve all been on the end of those situations in the course of our careers, and I can understand how disappointing that can be, but when you’re on the right side of it, it’s a great feeling, and it’s nice to be into the hat (for the next round).”