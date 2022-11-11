Telford sign Accrington Stanley defender Bailey Sloane

Kevin Wilkin has already added four new faces to his Bucks squad - as they look to kick start their fight for National League North survival.
The full back started his career as a youth at AFC Fylde - before spending time at Bury AFC and Clitheroe.
He then signed for Accrington Stanley earlier this year - but after a handful of appearances he will now spend a month at the Bucks.
Wilkin has suffered defeat in all of his games in charge so far - and will be looking to address the Bucks' poor form when they welcome Hereford on Saturday.