Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford sign Accrington Stanley defender Bailey Sloane

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Accrington Stanley left back Bailey Sloane is heading to AFC Telford United on a month long loan deal.

Kevin Wilkin has already added four new faces to his Bucks squad - as they look to kick start their fight for National League North survival.

The full back started his career as a youth at AFC Fylde - before spending time at Bury AFC and Clitheroe.

He then signed for Accrington Stanley earlier this year - but after a handful of appearances he will now spend a month at the Bucks.

Wilkin has suffered defeat in all of his games in charge so far - and will be looking to address the Bucks' poor form when they welcome Hereford on Saturday.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News