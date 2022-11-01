AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin praise for new boys

Modou Faal (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from West Bromwich Albion) chases the ball into the Alfretons box.

The pair, who both signed before Saturday’s game, made their first starts for the Bucks – but despite their debuts, the team lost 2-1.

“I think the way that we started we were really positive, the two new additions have come in and been bright,” Wilkin said. “They both had accomplished games for us.”

Telford went ahead in the game but the visitors fought back and led at the interval.

And the boss said that despite the difficult result his side must continue to be resilient.