AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin praise for new boys

AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United boss Kevin Wilkin has praised the efforts of new recruits Mo Faal and Kade Craig.

Modou Faal (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from West Bromwich Albion) chases the ball into the Alfretons box.
The pair, who both signed before Saturday’s game, made their first starts for the Bucks – but despite their debuts, the team lost 2-1.

“I think the way that we started we were really positive, the two new additions have come in and been bright,” Wilkin said. “They both had accomplished games for us.”

Telford went ahead in the game but the visitors fought back and led at the interval.

And the boss said that despite the difficult result his side must continue to be resilient.

He said: “We can’t make excuses, we started well, scored a terrific goal, with some good passing and understanding of one another. We have to get back together again and lift each other and go again Tuesday, concentrating at every moment is really important to us.”

