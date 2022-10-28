Telford sign Shrewsbury's Kade Craig and West Brom's Mo Faal on loan deals

Kade Craig of Shrewsbury Town.

The 19-year-old, who can play at centre-back, full-back and wing-back, has impressed for the Town in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

Kade signed his first professional deal with Shrewsbury back in June having previously played for Birmingham City.

Bucks have also unveiled a second loan signing with the capture of West Brom forward Modou Faal, also on a month’s loan.