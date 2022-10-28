Notification Settings

Telford sign Shrewsbury's Kade Craig and West Brom's Mo Faal on loan deals

By Russell Youll

Shrewsbury Town defender Kade Craig is crossing Shropshire to join AFC Telford United on a one-month loan.

Kade Craig of Shrewsbury Town.

The 19-year-old, who can play at centre-back, full-back and wing-back, has impressed for the Town in the Papa John’s Trophy this season.

Kade signed his first professional deal with Shrewsbury back in June having previously played for Birmingham City.

Bucks have also unveiled a second loan signing with the capture of West Brom forward Modou Faal, also on a month’s loan.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Hereford, where he made five appearances and scored two goals for the Bulls. He has impressed in Albion’s under-23s set up.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

