Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United 'reluctantly' accept recall of loan striker Montel Gibson

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United have 'reluctantly' let loan striker Montel Gibson return to parent club Ilkeston Town - due to his travel time and work schedule.

Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town FC) on the edge on Brackley Towns box about to shoot.
Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town FC) on the edge on Brackley Towns box about to shoot.

The Bucks signed the striker, who previously had a prolific goal record at Halesowen Town and Stourbridge, last month on a loan deal.

However, just over two and a half weeks since he arrived - he is now returning to his parent club.

Gibson, 24, formerly of Grimsby Town and Notts County, is returning to his club because his work schedule and travel time has meant he is unable to meet his training requirements at the Bucks.

In a statement, the club said: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have reluctantly accepted the recall of Montel Gibson from Ilkeston Town.

"Due to Montel’s work schedule and required travel time, he is unable to meet his training commitments with the Bucks.

"We respect Montel’s honesty, and we wish him all the best for the rest of the season at Ilkeston Town.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Ilkeston Town for their cooperation."

It will come as a blow to new boss Kevin Wilkin - with the Bucks 'front line lacking goals this season with main striker Jason Oswell out with an injury.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News