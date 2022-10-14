AFC Telford United 'reluctantly' accept recall of loan striker Montel Gibson

Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town FC) on the edge on Brackley Towns box about to shoot.

The Bucks signed the striker, who previously had a prolific goal record at Halesowen Town and Stourbridge, last month on a loan deal.

However, just over two and a half weeks since he arrived - he is now returning to his parent club.

Gibson, 24, formerly of Grimsby Town and Notts County, is returning to his club because his work schedule and travel time has meant he is unable to meet his training requirements at the Bucks.

In a statement, the club said: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have reluctantly accepted the recall of Montel Gibson from Ilkeston Town.

"Due to Montel’s work schedule and required travel time, he is unable to meet his training commitments with the Bucks.

"We respect Montel’s honesty, and we wish him all the best for the rest of the season at Ilkeston Town.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Ilkeston Town for their cooperation."