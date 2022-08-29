AFC Telford United sign international forward and Love Island star Jamie Allen

Paul Carden and Jamie Allen (Picture: Kieren Griffin)

Allen, 27, is a former Southport, Dover and FC Halifax attacker and played under Bucks boss Paul Carden at the Port.

He was not involved in today's New Bucks Head clash against Buxton – although did warm up with his new team-mates – but is poised to be available for Telford's trip to AFC Fylde on Saturday.

Preston-born Allen, who has seven caps for Montserrat, has been at Halifax since 2019 but shot to national prominence earlier this year when he was latecomer on the hit ITV2 dating show Love Island.

He spent a time away on the continent in the Majorcan villa towards the end of the series, which finished at the start of this month.

He joined series eight late in day 45 and was booted out on day 51 after a romance with Danica Taylor.

His decision to head to villa caused a storm as Halifax – for whom he played 24 times in the National League last term – stated: "Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return."

And it was revealed last Wednesday that Allen had left the Shaymen.

The former Fleetwood trainee has spent the last seven years playing in the top tier of non-league football but drops down to the National League North Bucks as Carden was on the lookout for more firepower to bolster his attack.

Allen scored 14 goals in 68 appearances for Southport. He netted seven in 53 outings for Dover before another nine in 87 appearances for his previous club Halifax.

He is the second player to have an association with AFC Telford and the famous Love Island villa.