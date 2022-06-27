Vandals damage AFC Telford United pitch with tractor

AFC Telford United's pitch on Monday morning (Pic - Luke Shelley)

The Bucks, who are preparing for the upcoming National League North season - have been working on the playing surface to make sure it is ready for the start of the campaign.

But when arriving at the New Bucks Head on Monday - club officials discovered damage had been caused to the pitch.

Tyre tracks were left across the playing surface - with officials stating it was caused by the club's own tractor.

Posting pictures on social media, Football Operations Manager Luke Shelley said: "To scumbags who broke into @telfordutd at the weekend and damaged the pitch with our tractor