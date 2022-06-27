Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vandals damage AFC Telford United pitch with tractor

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Vandals broke into AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head ground over the weekend and caused damaged to the pitch - according to a club official.

AFC Telford United's pitch on Monday morning (Pic - Luke Shelley)
AFC Telford United's pitch on Monday morning (Pic - Luke Shelley)

The Bucks, who are preparing for the upcoming National League North season - have been working on the playing surface to make sure it is ready for the start of the campaign.

But when arriving at the New Bucks Head on Monday - club officials discovered damage had been caused to the pitch.

Tyre tracks were left across the playing surface - with officials stating it was caused by the club's own tractor.

Posting pictures on social media, Football Operations Manager Luke Shelley said: "To scumbags who broke into @telfordutd at the weekend and damaged the pitch with our tractor

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News