AFC Telford United sign up Robbie Evans and Kai Williams as retained list confirmed

Robbie Evans of AFC Telford United and Michael Woods of York City. Kai Williams (14) (AFC Telford United Striker) celebrating after scoring his 2nd goal. Rob Evans (10) (AFC Telford United Midfielder) getting a shot on goal (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography). AFC Telford United duo Kai Williams, left, and Robbie Evans have signed new deals with the club for next season. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks, who avoided relegation on the final day of the National League North season two Saturdays ago, have offered new contracts to three more players, top scorer Jason Oswell, goalkeeper Luke Pilling and longest-serving player Zak Lilly.

The club’s retained list also confirmed wingers Brendon Daniels, Devarn Green and Byron Moore are in talks with manager Paul Carden.

Former Wrexham midfielder Evans, 26, was a long-term target of the Bucks chief before finally swapping Alfreton for league rivals Telford in March. The Welshman made 11 appearances at the tail-end of the season and scored a crucial goal in the draw at Southport on the penultimate matchday.

For pacy forward Williams, 25, it will be a second season at the club after an impressive debut campaign was cut short by a serious injury.

Last summer's signing from step three Barwell caught the eye with his speed and direct running but missed the final three months of the campaign with an ankle problem which required surgery.

The club and Carden, however, saw enough in the former Coventry youth product to reward his progress having triggered a 12-month option.

Evans and Williams join Brad Bood, Harry Flowers, Jordan Piggott and Liam Nolan under contract for next season as the Bucks chief sets about recruitment business in his first summer at the club. It is understood the boss is chasing several targets at this early stage of the summer.

Striker Oswell, who has spent two terms at the club, managed 15 goals in all competitions last season and has been offered the chance to extend his stay, though the Bucks could face competition for his signature.

Pilling has proven a revelation since checking in from Stafford Rangers to replace Russ Griffiths between the sticks.

Defender Lilly, 23, has been offered terms to continue his Telford stay into an eighth season as Carden offered the former academy player a fresh deal.

Youth-team graduates Callum Knowles, a striker, and midfielder Jez Abbey have been offered fresh terms.

Telford’s three loan players, Mansfield duo Keaton Ward and Ryan Burke and Salford’s James Melhado, have returned to their clubs.

All three figured regularly as Carden's side eventually secured their status on a dramatic final day, in which Ward scored the crucial goal against York.

The remainder have been released, including Theo Streete, Ross White, Russ Griffiths, Harry Bower, George Scott, Dom McHale, Jed Abbey, Marcus Marshall and Mace Goodridge.

McHale was told he was free to find a new club some months ago and has featured for Grantham under former interim boss Dennis Greene, albeit his New Bucks Head deal has now officially ended.

Long-serving defensive duo Streete and White, who played more than 250 games for the club between them, had already confirmed their departures.