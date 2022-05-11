Notification Settings

Former AFC Telford boss and Wolves defender Rob Edwards in Watford boss talks

Former AFC Telford United manager and Wolves defender Rob Edwards is in advanced talks to become the new Watford head coach.

Edwards, 39, has just won the League Two title with Forest Green Rovers in his first season at the club, and is now the favourite to take over the Hornets with Roy Hodgson leaving the club.

Edwards, who began his career at Villa and played more than 100 times for Wolves, as well as a small loan spell at Shrewsbury Town, began his coaching career in the academy at Molineux.

He served as an interim boss as well before taking over at AFC Telford United for a season where, despite some having high hopes, they finished in the bottom half of the table.

Edwards left to return to Wolves U23s before a spell with the England youth sides followed. Edwards then surprisingly joined Forest Green last summer and led them to the title.

John Eustice had been in the frame for the job but after talks broke down Edwards has now become the front runner.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

