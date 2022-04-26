AFC Telford United mourn death of former goalkeeper Freddy Hall

Former AFC Telford keeper Freddy Hall has died in his homeland of Bermuda, aged 37.

Hall represented the Bucks in the 2014/15 campaign, in which he made 23 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Reports say Hall, who won 10 caps for his nation, was killed in a car crash in Bermuda on Sunday night.

Freddy Hall of AFC Telford United.

The St George's-born shot-stopper first moved to an English club at League Two Northampton Town in 2011, after a trial at Plymouth Argyle.

NEWS: All at AFC Telford United are saddened to hear of the death of our former keeper Freddy Hall.



Freddy joined the club in Oct 2014 playing under Liam Watson & Steve Kittrick during our season in the

Conference Premier.



All our thoughts are with Freddy's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/x9RKY5S36g — AFC Telford United 🇺🇦 (@telfordutd) April 26, 2022

He went on to feature for Chester and Oxford City before Telford boss Liam Watson brought the Bermudan to the New Bucks Head in October 2014.

Hall made 21 appearances in the Conference Premier for the Bucks under Watson and Steve Kittrick, as well as two more outings in the FA Trophy. He left for Irish side Limerick in July 2015, after Telford were relegated.

AFC Telford awards evening at the Whitehouse Hotel. From left, Adam Farrell, Sam Smith, Freddy Hall, Rod McDonald and Jack Rea after the 2014/15 season.

Hall became a firm fans' favourite for the League of Ireland Premier outfit, with whom he made 56 appearances in three seasons before returning to his homeland in 2018.