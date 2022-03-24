Notification Settings

Prolific under-18s striker Callum Knowles handed senior AFC Telford United deal

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United have handed a short-term senior deal to prolific youth prospect Callum Knowles.

AFC Telford have added under-18 striker Callum Knowles to their senior ranks. (AMA)

Striker Knowles, who is from Priorslee, will join up with Paul Carden's first-team ranks at his hometown club for the remainder of the National League North season.

He has been in red-hot form for Telford's under-18s this term. Knowles has netted 14 times in 16 starts for the Bucks junior ranks.

Knowles is set to train with the first team this evening and could be involved in Saturday's crunch league clash at Farsley Celtic.

Telford's under-18s are second in the Midland Junior Premier League having lost just once in 18 league games this season.

Knowles' registration has been completed ahead of today's 5pm non-league transfer deadline.

The Bucks are set to complete further additions, with announcements expected within the next couple of hours. There are also likely to be exits confirmed from the New Bucks Head.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

