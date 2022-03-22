Winger Marcus Marshall checks in at AFC Telford United

New AFC Telford winger Marcus Marshall turning out against the Bucks for former club Boston Pic: Mike Sheridan

London-born Marshall has switched to the New Bucks Head from step three outfit Matlock Town.

The 32-year-old wideman, who came through the youth ranks at Blackburn over a decade ago, has enjoyed a lengthy career and previously played in the Football League with Rotherham, Bury and Morecambe.

Marshall's short-term deal until the end of the season has been completed in time for the winger to feature in Telford's crunch National League North clash at Guiseley tonight.

Before Matlock, the experienced Marshall turned out for Basford, Alfreton, Boston, Grimsby and Lincoln.