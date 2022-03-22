Notification Settings

Winger Marcus Marshall checks in at AFC Telford United

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

Paul Carden has added further options to his AFC Telford United attack with the capture of experienced winger Marcus Marshall.

New AFC Telford winger Marcus Marshall turning out against the Bucks for former club Boston Pic: Mike Sheridan
New AFC Telford winger Marcus Marshall turning out against the Bucks for former club Boston Pic: Mike Sheridan

London-born Marshall has switched to the New Bucks Head from step three outfit Matlock Town.

The 32-year-old wideman, who came through the youth ranks at Blackburn over a decade ago, has enjoyed a lengthy career and previously played in the Football League with Rotherham, Bury and Morecambe.

Marshall's short-term deal until the end of the season has been completed in time for the winger to feature in Telford's crunch National League North clash at Guiseley tonight.

Before Matlock, the experienced Marshall turned out for Basford, Alfreton, Boston, Grimsby and Lincoln.

Telford have played wingers Byron Moore and Devarn Green, who have both brought in by Carden in recent months, although former Football League star Moore missed Saturday's win over Spennymoor due to a fitness concern.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

