AFC Telford secure loan signing of Reiss McNally

By Nathan Judah

AFC Telford United have signed Reiss McNally from Solihull Moors on loan for the rest of the season.

AFC Telford new loan signing Reiss McNally has joined on loan from Solihull Moors for the remainder of the season. He previously played against Telford for Guiseley in 2019/20. Pic: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress.

The 21-year-old right-back goes straight into the squad for tonight's clash at AFC Fylde, where he is available to make his debut.

Manager Paul Carden has been on the lookout to further bolster his defence in a bid for increased solidity. He adds competition on that side of defence to fellow loanee James Melhado from Salford, whose deal expires this weekend.

McNally, who can also play at centre-half – where Carden has been keen to strengthen – becomes the second loanee from National League Solihull this season following Jordan Piggott's impressive arrival.

The talented youngster will be hoping for regular football as the Bucks battle to avoid relegation from the National League North.

The defender's contract expires at Solihull at the end of the season. He broke into the Moors' first team this time last year after a hugely successful National North campaign with Guiseley in 2019/20, where he was players' and young player of the season as the Lions finished ninth.

McNally has spent time on loan at Hereford this season. He has made just three appearances for Solihull in league action this term.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

