Three AFC Telford United fans handed three year bans for string of disorderly incidents

New Bucks Head (AMA)

The three fans in question were handed the bans over the weekend - following an internal club investigation and extensive consultations with West Mercia Police.

A statement from the Bucks has revealed that the bans are not related to one single incident - but several incidents of 'unsuitable behaviour' at both home and away matches this season.

It is understood the incidents in question involve small pitch invasions at both Gloucester City and Leamington - as well as flares also being let off at Gloucester as well as Chester.

Other incidents have also involved disorder in Wellington surrounding home fixtures with Chester and Hereford - as well as an issue after Saturday's clash with Darlington.

In a statement, the club said it will not hesitate to issue further bans if necessary.

The statement read: "AFC Telford United have issued three-year bans to three home individuals over the weekend.

"Following an internal investigation and extensive consultations with West Mercia Police, the three individuals have been banned from attending games at the New Bucks Head.

"The club would like to stress that does not relate to one incident and these bans have been issued following an investigation where several incidents of unsuitable behaviour at both home and away games this season have occurred.

"As a Club we do not condone and will not tolerate any poor behaviour that brings our club name into disrepute.

"If supporters experience any unacceptable behaviour at the New Bucks Head or when following the club away, we urge them to report this to the closest steward immediately.