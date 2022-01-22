Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United sign Mansfield Town youngster Keaton Ward

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United have signed Mansfield Town midfielder Keaton Ward on a one month loan deal - as Paul Carden continues to bolster his squad in a bid to pull the Bucks to safety.

AFC Telford
AFC Telford

The 21-year-old midfielder comes hot on the heels of a raft of new signings - with Carden putting his own stamp on the New Bucks Head squad.

Ward is a product of the Stags' academy - but he left the club back in 2019 to join Barnsley.

While at Oakwell he was sent out on loan to FC United of Manchester, Gainsborough Trinity and Ilkeston Town - before returning to Mansfield in 2021.

So far this season, the midfielder has made seven appearances for Nigel Clough's side - but now he will spend a month trying to help the Bucks climb clear of the National League North drop zone.

Ward is one of a number of recent signings to arrive at the New Bucks Head - with Liam Nolan, Brayden Shaw and Jordan Piggott all arriving in recent weeks.

Prior to that Carden also signed Mace Goodridge and Andre Wright - with a number of players also leaving the club.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News