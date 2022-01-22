AFC Telford United sign Mansfield Town youngster Keaton Ward

AFC Telford

The 21-year-old midfielder comes hot on the heels of a raft of new signings - with Carden putting his own stamp on the New Bucks Head squad.

Ward is a product of the Stags' academy - but he left the club back in 2019 to join Barnsley.

While at Oakwell he was sent out on loan to FC United of Manchester, Gainsborough Trinity and Ilkeston Town - before returning to Mansfield in 2021.

So far this season, the midfielder has made seven appearances for Nigel Clough's side - but now he will spend a month trying to help the Bucks climb clear of the National League North drop zone.

Ward is one of a number of recent signings to arrive at the New Bucks Head - with Liam Nolan, Brayden Shaw and Jordan Piggott all arriving in recent weeks.