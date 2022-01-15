Notification Settings

Brad Bood rewarded with 18-month AFC Telford United contract amid interest as Bucks sign Brayden Shaw

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

Teenage star Brad Bood has been rewarded for a stunning breakthrough season with an 18-month contract at AFC Telford United.

Brad Bood has been rewarded for a fine breakthrough season with an 18-month deal amid EFL interest. Pic: Kieren Griffin
Bood, who turned 18 this season, has been one of the highlights of a difficult season for the Bucks and has committed his immediate future to the club amid interest from Football League clubs.

The left-back, from Priorslee, forced his way into his hometown club's first team at the beginning of the season under former boss Gavin Cowan.

The youngster has made 12 senior appearances for Telford this season, having joined the youth set-up aged 16 having been recruited from local junior football.

He has impressed new Bucks boss Paul Carden and been on the radar of League One Fleetwood Town and Championship Stoke City – with whom he played a trial match for the under-23s this season – among others.

That interest, as well as Bood's impressive displays, persuaded Telford to hand the full-back a contract for the next year-and-a-half, which means in turn he becomes the first player to commit to the Bucks for next season's 2022/23 campaign.

Bood, who is originally from the West Midlands and moved to Priorslee a couple of years ago, spent a period on loan at Shifnal Town when the lower ranks of the non-league game opened up again last year.

The new contract news came as boss Carden confirmed his fourth Telford signing with the signing of former Bury, Accrington Stanley and Cardiff midfielder Brayden Shaw.

Shaw, 24, joins the National League North basement boys on non-contract terms after impressing on a trial period.

He spent time at Cymru Premier outfit Connah's Quay Nomads last season having been released by Championship Cardiff. He was most recently at step three Bamber Bridge.

Lancashire-born Shaw was Bangor City's record signing when the club bought him from Stanley after a successful loan period in 2017, prior to a brief stint at the Welsh capital.

He follows Mace Goodridge, Andre Wright and Jordan Piggott through the door under the new boss. Telford, who had this weekend off, return to action after Covid-19 difficulties with a long trip to high-flying Gateshead on Tuesday.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

