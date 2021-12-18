Elliott Durrell out of Paul Carden's AFC Telford plans and made available for transfer

Elliott Durrell celebrates after netting one of his three Telford goals this season. But the attacker has been made available for transfer by Paul Carden. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The attacker was a star summer signing for the Bucks but was left out of the squad by new boss Paul Carden for today's last-gasp FA Trophy defeat at lower-division Stourbridge.

It was revealed after the game that former Shrewsbury youngster and Wrexham man Durrell, 32, who still lives in the region, has been offered to clubs and is not part of Carden's plans.

It is believed disciplinary reasons are behind the decision to move Durrell on from Telford. It is understood there has been interest in the Bucks man and he was watching a match elsewhere on Saturday.

Durrell scored three goals in 14 National League North fixtures for the rock-bottom Bucks this season.

He was brought to the club by former boss Gavin Cowan – after previous Telford managers had tried to bring Durrell for a second spell at the New Bucks Head on a number of occasions – as a statement signing in the summer after being released by Wrexham.