Paul Carden: Telford must be careful with Brendon Daniels

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford boss Paul Carden admits Brendon Daniels will need to be managed correctly on his return from injury.

Winger Brendon Daniels
Winger Daniels has endured a stop-start 18 months mostly consisting of nursing hamstring and thigh muscle problems.

But he returned as a substitute in Carden’s first game, the FA Trophy win at Felixstowe, and is pushing to be involved at home to National North rivals Kettering on Saturday.

“He’s top-drawer but he’s been out for a long time with a delicate injury in his hamstring area,” Carden said. “From what I can gather he pulled it, came back and maybe too soon and it went again but went big time.

“He’s been good, he’s been chomping to get back training, he’s working hard. He’s obviously a little bit rusty.

“But I have no doubt there is the best of him to come. A really good lad, a quality player who we’re going to need.

“We’ve got to be careful, we’ve got to manage him right and make sure there is no recurrence of it.”

Former Harrogate and Port Vale flyer Daniels, 28, was Bucks’ player of the season winner in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign after a series of outstanding displays.

Carden added: “He’s done it (win games) in higher leagues, so there’s no reason why he can’t do it more so at this level. But we’ve got to make sure we manage him right. There’s a lot of match-winners in the squad, we’ve just got to make sure we are right behind them to give them the platform to win us matches.”

