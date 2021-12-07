Arlen Birch hands Telford fitness boost

Arlen BIrch Running through the midfield Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography

The Telford full-back has spent almost two months on the sidelines with a heel problem that has plagued much of his season.

Birch, who rejoined the Bucks from Chorley in the summer, was nursing the problem when interim boss Dennis Greene took over from Gavin Cowan at the beginning of October.

But, while 25-year-old Ellesmere-based Birch missed Carden's Bucks opener at Felixstowe in the FA Trophy, the subsequent fortnight gap between fixtures has allowed him to return to training ahead of this Saturday's home National League North fixture against Kettering Town.

"Arlen trained last Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday," said Carden ahead of his first home game in charge.

"He'll train again this Tuesday and Thursday, he's been back involved, so I'm pleased about that as well."

Birch is joined by Telford's other long-term injury victim, winger Brendon Daniels, back in the fold for visit of Kettering and Poppies chief Paul Cox, who turned the Bucks vacancy down.

Daniels has not played for much of the last 18 months owing to a couple of muscle set-backs after the lifting of the initial lockdown.

But he emerged as a substitute in the comfortable Trophy win in Suffolk two Saturdays ago and is pushing for a starting role. Blackpool loan striker Ewan Bange will return to action on Saturday after being cup tied in the Trophy, in which he featured for previous loan club Bamber Bridge.