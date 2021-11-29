AFC Telford United to make short trip to Stourbridge in FA Trophy

Skipper Adam Walker impressed as Telford progressed in Felixstowe in the FA Trophy in Paul Carden's first game in charge. Pic: Ben Pooley

Paul Carden's men progressed through the new boss' first match in charge with a 4-0 success in a 400-mile round trip at step four Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday to book their spot in round three.

And today's draw has paired them with Stourbridge, who play a division below the National League North Bucks in the Southern League Premier Central.

The Glassboys have endured a difficult campaign to date and find themselves down in 16th with 17 points from 17 games.

They changed manager earlier in the campaign, as experienced former players Leon Broadhurst and Stuart Pierpoint replaced the sacked Mark Yates last month.

Carden's Telford head to the War Memorial Ground on the weekend of December 18 for a third round tie littered with familiar faces.

Stourbridge ranks include former Bucks favourite Lee Vaughan, the full-back who returned for a short second spell at the club last season, and midfield and forward pair James McQuilkin and Darryl Knights.

The visitors will go into the tie as favourites in the round where the competition's highest-ranked teams from the National League enter.

The tie's winners pocket £4,500 with £1,250 collected by the losers.