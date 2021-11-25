Carl Baker to help on the pitch and to recruit for AFC Telford

AFC Telford United new manager Paul Carden and assistant manager Carl Baker (Pic: AFC Telford United)

Carden and Baker were appointed as Bucks’ new No.1 and deputy last weekend despite never previously working together.

But the duo have known each other for a long time, and former Warrington boss Carden was quick to insist former MK Dons, Coventry and Portsmouth star Baker, 38 – who had been at step three Nuneaton – is in his mind when it comes to playing.

“I’ve not worked with Bakes before but I’ve known him a long time,” Carden said.

“He’s had a brilliant career and is still capable of playing – he won’t thank me for saying that.

“But definitely in training sessions, His standards will drive and enforce a lot of what we want.

“He knows he might be called upon. Yes he’ll be signed as a player, there’s no point in having someone of his ability sat next to me if he can influence something on the pitch.

“We’ve spoken about that. He’s got an unbelievable knowledge of players in this area with his connections, he’s been at Brackley and Nuneaton which gives him knowledge of this level and the level below and knowledge of this area, which will be a real good strength to have.”

North West-based Carden believes he and Midlands-based Baker will have an advantage when it comes to targeting players, due to geography alone. He said: “That’s why we believe it’s going to work, the pool of players we can watch or know just grows because of the area we both cover.”