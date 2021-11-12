Dennis Greene: Blackpool tower Ewan Bange suits Telford

AFC Telford United have loaned Blackpool striker Ewan Bange until January. Bange, 19, has been in red-hot form in front of goal on loan at Bamber Bridge. Pic: Bamber Bridge

Teenage frontman Bange, 19, stands at 6ft 6ins and this week answered Greene’s call for further competition in attack after stepping up from his prolific loan at step three Bamber Bridge.

Greene said of Bange, who is set to make his debut at Kidderminster tomorrow: “We’ve been needing a striker since I walked through the door, hopefully this one is going to work out.

“He’s been among the top goalscorers at Bamber in their league. He can do pretty much most things, play with his back to goal, he can obviously head it, he’s six foot six.

“He can run in behind, he’s good technically and has an eye for a goal. He’s a bit ‘Crouchie’, a bit gangly.”

Greene added: “He’s helped get Bamber third in the league. He contributed to their start, Bamber would generally be mid-table at best.

“Once you’re scoring goals at that level the next step is to see if you can do so at the league above. Ideally Blackpool would like to see him scoring goals in the Championship! He’s got to start adjusting to the levels, but I see no reason why he can’t come to us and score some goals.”

Bange is the fifth young loan player added to the Bucks ranks by former Boston boss Greene in a little over a month in charge.

He joins Blackpool academy team-mate Cameron Antwi, who this week extended his loan until January, Stoke’s Tom Sparrow, Liam Ravenhill of Doncaster and West Brom prodigy Saul Shotton through the doors at the New Bucks Head. Greene revealed he has a contact within the Seasiders academy, as well as all around the English game.

And the manager remains confident his newest recruit game adjust physically to the rigours of National League North. He added: “You would’ve thought at six foot six he’s going to carry a bit of weight. Obviously he won’t be fully developed yet.

“But he’s nearly 20, I’m sure the physical side shouldn’t be an issue.