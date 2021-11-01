AFC Telford boss Dennis Greene frustrated with draw

AFC Telford United Interim Manager Dennis Greene. (Photo: Kieren Griffin Photography)

The scoring action all came and went within the space of 90 seconds in the second half. Greene’s team took the lead when Elliott Durrell dispatched a penalty kick, awarded for a foul on Cameron Antwi.

However, with virtually the next attack of the game, visitors Leamington equalised when Kaiman Anderson fired home from close range.

“I think we were in control of a lot of it,” said Greene. “In the first half we opened them up on quite a few occasions and we weren’t clinical enough.

“We worked hard to get ourselves in front on 70 minutes, but I’m just disappointed with the goal we conceded.

“It’s a throw-in – two minutes earlier we’d gone 1-0 in front and we should have been doing all we can to stop that ball getting into the box. When it did come in, we weren’t marking. Russ (Griffiths) made a great save and they’ve got on to the second ball. It’s two poor bits of defending.”

Albion loanee Saul Shotton was the latest loanee in a youthful Bucks side, and Greene was effusive about the young recruit: “He showed his class – he was brilliant, eager, keen to go and win the ball, eager to receive the ball and get it up the pitch. He’s athletic, he’s big, he’s strong, he can pass it, he was switching play like the lad (Virgil) van Dijk at Liverpool.”

Greene felt his team more than matched Paul Holleran’s Leamington, but acknowledged a lack of cutting edge needs to be addressed:

“We probably just need another striker,” added Greene. “We haven’t got enough people in the box at times.

“Elliott’s doing good work outside the box, as did Dom (McHale) when he came on, but when we finally get there, there’s only Ossie (Jason Oswell) in the box, so we do need another striker.

“We’re working on that, but if we’d had one today, we’d probably have got ourselves another goal.”

Greene was understandably tight-lipped on who his striking target may be, saying only: