Dennis Greene sets out his plans after landing AFC Telford United job

AFC Telford United Interim Manager Dennis Greene.

After three weeks as interim boss at the New Bucks Head, the club yesterday confirmed Greene, 56, will stay in the role moving forward.

Greene was told the news by the club’s hierarchy earlier in the week and led training last night in preparation for tomorrow’s rescheduled home game against Leamington, which was yesterday brought forward from April to replace the postponed Curzon Ashton clash.

“As it progressed I was enjoying it, the chairman was having chats with me, we showed some kind of progression, we decided in the end it’s better I take it forward,” Greene said. “So it’s a permanent role at the moment, but like any manager’s role it’s only permanent based on your results. I’m not under contract, but if you lose six or seven on the spin you’re out the door, whether you’re under contract or not, so nothing is permanent in football.

“But at the moment I have the job on a permanent basis and hope we get the results.”

Greene lives in Gainsborough but has Birmingham and Leeds branches of his photocopying supplier company XBM Ltd. He will use the former as a base to stay over during the week between Bucks training on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He added: “When I came in it was interim and I had a three-hour round trip.

“But as we’ve got into it, he’s gone through a recruitment process and kept me informed, but my company has an office in Birmingham, Leeds, There’s no issue for me to work in Birmingham, just half hour from the club. I can stay over Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, so I don’t have the travelling.”