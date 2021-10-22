AFC Telford United sign Liam Ravenhill on loan from Doncaster

AFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United have bolstered their ranks by signing midfielder Liam Ravenhil on loan from Doncaster.

Liam Ravenhill
Liam Ravenhill

The 18-year-old, who is due to be in the squad for tomorrow's clash at Gloucester City, has joined the Bucks on a youth loan.

Ravenhill made his first team debut for League One Doncaster last season when he featured in the first round of the FA Cup.

The son of former Rovers midfielder Ricky Ravenhill, he has also featured for them in the Papa John’s Trophy and trained with the senior squad on multiple occasions last season.

Ravenhill met his new Bucks team mates at training on Thursday evening.

His move to the New Bucks Head is his second loan of the season – with the midfielder having spent time with Matlock Town earlier in the campaign.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News