Boston hit four as misery goes on for AFC Telford

AFC Telford

In the seventh minute, Danny Elliott took Joe Leesley’s pass on the run and finishing powerfully past goalkeeper Russ Griffiths, who was booked for protesting an offside call that never came.

The lively Fraser Preston presented Tom Platt with a shooting chance soon after, the midfielder clearing the crossbar, as trouble continued to flow down the Bucks right-hand side.

Elliott doubled the lead after 19 minutes when he was the most alert to a Joe Leesley free-kick that came back off the angle of post and crossbar to Griffiths’ right. The Bucks defence were leaden-footed and Elliott poked home from just a few feet out.

Griffiths then turned a thumping Leesley header on to the crossbar from point-blank range, as the onslaught continued. However, the Bucks were handed an unlikely lifeline when loose play from Pilgrims’ keeper Peter Crook gave the ball to striker Jason Oswell, who coolly slotted in under challenge.

The Bucks then started to haul their way back into the game in the closing minutes of the half and continued to be positive at the start of the second half. They looked the side most likely to score the next goal, although they didn’t seriously test Crook, save for a Kai Williams effort which he held well, and a deflected Elliott Durrell effort that looped into his arms.

The home crowd became a little edgy, and the outcome wasn’t certain until Leesley added the third goal on 82 minutes. Green danced around Kevin Berkoe on the right of the box and although he couldn’t beat a second challenge, the ball broke kindly for Leesley to strike across Griffiths and into far corner.

That goal sealed the points and Jake Wright added the gloss of a fourth goal in the 86th minute, from the penalty spot, after Berkoe had clumsily bundled into him.