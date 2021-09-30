AFC Telford United cancel Nathan Pond contract after two months

Altercation Between Nathan Pond and Connor Bartle after Nathan Pond tackle on Michael Frew.

Montserrat international Pond, 36, was a statement signing from Bucks chief Gavin Cowan at the end of July.

But the experienced Fleetwood legend managed just four appearances for the club, three in the league and one in the FA Cup – the latter in which he was sent off for a wild challenge late on in the poor home defeat to Stamford of two tiers below.

Cowan said today that the incident was 'completely unacceptable' and that he 'couldn't stand by Pond' – who had served one of a three-match suspension – as Telford confirmed they have cancelled the one-year contract.

Telford yesterday brought in former Walsall defender Kory Roberts, 23, on loan from National League Bromley. Fellow centre-half Zak Lilly is also serving a ban for his straight red card in last week's home National North defeat to Brackley.

"If all three (red cards this season) are in the nature of Nathan Pond's, which was completely unacceptable, then you've got a problem," Cowan said.

"It's a competitive game, we want our lads to commit and sometimes they over-commit. Sometimes you've got to stand by them.

"I can't stand by Nathan with his one, I expect someone of his experience to be able to deal with that better and not to lash out and do the things he did in frustration."

Pond last week rejoined former club Fleetwood, for who he is a Guinness World Record holder for playing in the most divisions, on a two-year player to coach course.

The Bucks make the long trip to Darlington on Saturday for a re-arranged league clash which was originally postponed on the opening day due to Covid-19 issues with the hosts.