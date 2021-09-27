Telford are left short at the back after Lilly sees red

Gavin Cowan the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Zak Lilly’s 61st-minute dismissal will earn him a suspension, and with central defensive partner Nathan Pond also suspended for three matches following his red card against Stamford, the defensive cupboard is starting to look bare.

Right wing-back Arlen Birch missed the game because of a knock, with midfielder Jed Abbey filling in, but further reinforcements from outside look likely, with Cowan openly stating: “We need a few more bodies now.”

Cowan has already had to make us of the loan market; with left wing-backs Brendon Daniels and Brad Bood injured and recovering from illness, the manager drafted in loan signing Kevin Berkoe. The Salford City youngster put in a fine display on debut, but was one of few successes on a dispiriting day where some Bucks fans voted with their feet.

Cowan acknowledged that he and his team are going through a difficult spell, with the Bucks’ lack of confidence apparent. He said: “I thought we were not really at the races; we looked a bit nervous, understandably when things aren’t going your way, but then following their goal I thought we were excellent. I said to the lads at half-time that that I couldn’t praise them enough; tactically it was going where we wanted it to go.

“Brackley are a good side, especially with a 1-0 lead away from home. We weathered a five-minute storm at the start of the second half and then really came into the ascendancy. We had the momentum; we had a lot of chances and were getting down the sides. Elliott’s hit the post, but then a bit of indiscipline has cost us.

“We’ve worked hard but been beaten by the better team.”

The indiscipline Cowan referred to was the straight red card handed to Lilly for a mistimed, crunching tackle from behind on Brackley scorer Matt Lowe which had referee Michael Ryan reaching instantly for his back pocket.

Lilly’s dismissal killed the Bucks momentum with half-an-hour to play, and Brackley’s second goal 10 minutes later through Lee Ndlovu ended any faint hopes of a revival.

With the Bucks winless in five matches, and with their solitary victory over Chorley now over a month ago, the Bucks have tumbled towards the foot of the table, and Cowan insisted there was no magic formula: