Gavin Cowan’s AFC Telford troops will battle on

Gavin Cowan greets Brackley manager Kevin Wilkin

The Bucks got their delayed season off to the perfect start at home to Chorley with goals from Theo Streete, Elliott Durrell and Jack Byrne handing Cowan’s side all three points.

But Cowan is refusing to get carried away and is focused on the forthcoming Bank Holiday double header that sees his side make the long trip north to Blyth Spartans tomorrow before welcoming Hereford to the New Bucks Head on Monday.

“It’s early on in the season. I’d love to drum excitement into the season and get carried away but ultimately, it’s just one game,” Cowan said. “

“I enjoyed it but as soon as the game had finished and I had done by press stuff, I was onto the next one.

“That’s how you’ve got to be. We’ve got many little battles this season so we’re all about winning the war.

“We won’t get too emotional with the battles; we’ll just focus on winning the war at the end of the season.”

Cowan also praised his squad’s mentality after going on to brat Chorley despite having Jason Oswell sent-off in the first half last Saturday.

He said: “The mentality of the group is very good. We’ve definitely got the big characters with the right mentality.