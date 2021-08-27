AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan won’t be taking Blyth for granted

Gavin Cowan.

The Bucks are looking to win their first two games for the first time since 2008 following last weekend’s victory over Chorley. Theo Streete’s header put the 10-men ahead, after Jason Oswell was sent off in the first half, before Elliott Durrell’s thunderous effort was followed by Jack Byrne’s neat finish.

Tomorrow’s trip, the longest of the season at more than 200 miles, provides another tough test for the Bucks and Cowan is refusing to underestimate their hosts – despite finishing 21st and 22nd prior to the two early season curtailments.

“They’re not going to be that team in the last two seasons that looked like relegation material,” he said.

“You’re probably looking at the old Blyth over the course of many years, being very difficult to beat. The signings of (Nicky) Deverdics, (Daniel) Maguire, (JJ) O’Donnell came in last season from Gateshead. Big Robby Dale has come back out of retirement now.

“You’re looking at a team that will cause other clubs’ problems and going there is a very hostile environment, they will make it difficult, and you’ve got to be at your best to get anything out of the game. Like most teams in this league, there’s no easy games, no matter where you look in the fixture list.”

The trip to Blyth is the first of two games in three days as Josh Gowling’s Hereford travel to the New Buck’s Head on Bank Holiday Monday. With Telford remaining part-time and only training on Tuesday and Thursday, suffering any needless injuries will be a daunting thought.

Despite the short period of rest between the two games, Cowan isn’t thinking about the uncontrollable and is satisfied with the work done with the players to look after themselves.

He said: “I don’t tend to worry about the things I can’t control. Last season we were fourth in the league, sustained five injuries to five key players and we ended up 14th. As the season was being drawn to a close, those players were coming back so I had no doubt in my mind we would have kicked on again.

“The players know how to look out for themselves. Having that mentality is a big part of being able to be streetwise on the pitch and looking after their bodies. We’re doing everything we can,” stated Cowan.

“We’ve got everything at our disposal now to be able to give them all the information whilst they’re away from us, because they are only part-time, which is a big obstacle to overcome in this league.

“Whilst we’re training, we’re working hard to make sure we’re doing everything we can to give them, not only the right sessions, but the right level of strength and conditioning to be able to make sure they’re ready for games.”