Gavin Cowan is delighted by the AFC Telford show of support

Gavin Cowan

The Bucks have added eight players to the squad this summer, with Bennett and Nathan Pond joining Elliott Durrell as the most experienced players to come through the door.

Durrell’s return to the club, alongside the arrivals of former Football League players Bennett and Pond, has seen Cowan build a strong squad going into the National League North campaign.

Tomorrow will see former Buck Jamie Vermiglio bring his Chorley to the New Buck’s Head in their second game of the season, after falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Brackley Town last weekend.

With Buck’s scheduled start to the season postponed last week due to positive Covid-19 cases within the Darlington squad, Bennett was made to wait for his debut but Cowan has expressed his happiness with work done by the club.

“Credit goes to the club for backing me and really believing in what I’m trying to do,” Cowan said. “In the current climate they are really big decisions and I totally respect that. I’m very thankful that the same drum’s being beat above me.

“We’ve been working very hard the last three years to try and get to a position where we’re all beating the same drum and we’re actually working towards something. As I’ve said previously, I believe after three years, we’ve managed to get the club to a level footing.

“I’m really thankful for that because they’re top players and it’s a testament to the players as well. I know financially they’ve had opportunities to go elsewhere, but having met them and spent time with them, they’ve really believed what we’re trying to do.

“Credit goes to the board and to the players. Kyle’s life situation has played a part in it, but ultimately, you’ve still got to want to be somewhere. They want to be a part of something that is going to be done properly and there can be a good outcome. It’s a credit for everyone involved.”

Bennett, 30, only made 13 appearances for Grimsby Town in League Two last season and the winger now has the chance to rediscover himself as a footballer and person with his hometown club.

Speaking about his newest recruit, Cowan said: “He’s in a position now where his family circumstances have brought him home. He just wanted to be excited to play football. He had some offers above what we were doing and financially, he was certainly going to be better off. He just wanted to feel good about playing football again.

“He feels that with us and that’s a good reflection on what we’re doing. If we can help him rediscover himself or himself as a player, then we’re ready to do that because he’s already shown glimpses. We’ve signed an unbelievable player.”