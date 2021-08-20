AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan: Logic and reason needed

Gavin Cowan the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United. (AMA)

Telford's opening game with Darlington was postponed due to Covid-19. The Bucks, who tomorrow host Chorley for starters, received the news that Darlington had three positive cases within the squad five hours before kick-off after travelling 183 miles and staying over on Friday.

Cowan displayed his disappointment in a short video on Twitter and was questioned if he is worried about future games following the same pattern and being postponed due to positive cases.

The Bucks boss said: “Logic and reason have to set in. My own perspective is that everybody has to be accountable for their own health and players have a responsibility to make sure they are in a position to be available.

“I know that it is sometimes taken out of their hands but if those are the cards we’re dealt with, we need to be prepared for that. We feel like we are as prepared as we can be. We are asking the players to show logic and reason, making sure they can stay as healthy as possible.

“Everybody has a different opinion on it and how they see that is up to them, but I just want everyone available for games. My whole thing is people being accountable to themselves. If we can make sure that’s the case with our players, hopefully, they can be ready for Saturday.”