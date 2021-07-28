AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan: Nathan Pond all business

New signing Nathan Pond in action on his first Telford appearance. Pic: Kieren Griffiths Photography

The defender, 36, has seven promotions on his CV and has now made the switch to the Bucks. And Cowan, a former Fleetwood Town team-mate of Pond, says his latest capture is aiming high at Telford.

Cowan said: “There’s that mutual respect of professionalism. He’s a little bit like I was - all about business.

“You enjoy coming to play football but it’s all about three points, that’s him really.

“He’s here for business reasons, he’s in the Guinness World Records for promotions and he wants another one, he’s not come here to make up the numbers or for a final payday – because he wouldn’t get that here!