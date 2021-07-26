Gavin Cowan: Cheeky offer was key to securing Nathan Pond at Telford

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

Gavin Cowan admitted a 'tongue in cheek' offer was central to bringing star signing Nathan Pond to AFC Telford.

AFC Telford United new signing Nathan Pond at the New Bucks Head Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography
Veteran defender Pond, 36, a seven-time promotion winner with Fleetwood – where he holds legendary status – and Salford, signed for the Bucks on a one-year deal on Saturday.

Cowan, a former defensive team-mate of Pond's at the Cod Army, felt his approach for Pond – who had offers elsewhere – was a long shot, but was delighted when the capture came off.

"I said we'd been on the lookout for a centre-half, we'd spoke to a couple and nothing quite fitted what we were looking for," Cowan said.

"When he became available, I know Pondy from playing at Fleetwood, and it was a quick call to see is this going to be viable?

"It was a little bit tongue in cheek to be honest, and full credit goes to Nathan because he had other opportunities where he could've got a better return financially, he could've remained full-time.

"But he's at a stage now where he's got something else going on in his life and he's also very ambitious and wants to do things properly. It's a compliment we're attracting players like that. It'll give the players a lift as well."

Montserrat international Pond played for an hour, his first club football since February, as Telford fell to a competitive 1-0 defeat against National League Notts County on Saturday.

The scoreline was level when Pond went off as he impressed with his organisational and defensive qualities.

The defender is a Guinness World Record holder for playing in the most divisions with a club – seven for Fleetwood – after six promotions on the Fylde Coast, as well as one with Salford.

"Everywhere I've been in my career I've had success and I want it no different here, that's why I've come here," Pond said.

"I spoke to the gaffer, we've got some good lads and he said I can be a key part by helping to organise. You could see on Saturday we had two or three good chances.

"I feel like why not? Why can't we be a surprise package in the league."

Cowan added on his side's display against Notts: "I was really happy with it, it was a great exercise and we played with high intensity.

"Notts County were fantastic in possession, so we had to be really disciplined."

