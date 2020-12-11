AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan sends a Kyle Perry warning

Telford manager Gavin Cowan

The Bucks boss and Perry, 34, are close friends from their Nuneaton days and are regularly in touch.

Perry, who has had two spells at the New Bucks Head, attracts his detractors due to his unorthodox style but Cowan said those that ridicule the experienced frontman’s size are asking for trouble.

“Pezza is a good mate of mine, to say there’s been some friendly banter is an understatement,” said Cowan, whose seventh-placed Bucks heads to Kettering in 17th. “He’s adapted his game as he’s matured, he’s a big lad who can have an effect on games.

“The people that laugh at his size, mock and ridicule do it at their peril because I wouldn’t have wanted to be one of he three York defenders with Pezza languishing about.

“He’s unorthodox, he has an affect, people like to ridicule unorthodox but he’s continuing to play and affect games.”

Cowan added: “We were team-mates and car school at Nuneaton. We played against each other for a number of years. He’s a great lad with his heart on his sleeve.

“He’d do anything for anyone, if you phoned him up at 4am stuck on the motorway he’d come and help.

“I’d have given him a few (elbows) too. When he’s planted you can’t get around him.

“If they get their quality right you can’t move him. He can get others joining in. But we’ve got to look at what we’re doing.”

Cowan could welcome back Courtney Meppen-Walters, Brendon Daniels and Shane Sutton from injury but Dom McHale is suspended.

“I don’t underestimate anyone but I look at Pezza and he’s sticking his neck out, credit to him, I like uplifting and empowering people,” the boss said.

“He could easily be saying ‘I’ve had it, I’m done now, I’ve put too much on’ but he’s sticking his neck out and I have a lot of respect to that.