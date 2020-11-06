Gavin Cowan faces Telford decision over Brendon Daniels

Brendon Daniels

The left-sided player came off the bench for a 20-minute cameo on his return from a hamstring injury in the 1-0 home defeat to Alfreton last weekend.

Daniels, 27, spent more than a month on the sidelines after picking up the problem in the first game of the season at Chasetown.

Cowan’s men welcome fourth-placed Southport, managed by former Bucks boss Liam Watson, in the National League North tomorrow as they eye a response to back-to-back defeats.

“He’s really good, he was back to himself on Tuesday,” Cowan said. “We’ll assess him again and see where we’re at with him.

“I think he’ll definitely figure at some point on Saturday, maybe not from the start, but it’s good to have him back.

“I’ve just got to go away and look at the productivity now. There’s been some good performances but I’ll look at the productivity, in terms of outcomes, of who’s been the best in those positions,

“It’s a good conundrum for me as a manager. I’d prefer to have that then scrapping to put people into places and worrying about injuries.”

Scan results have predicted defender Courtney Meppen-Walters will face eight to 10 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

But Cowan revealed the former Chorley stopper feels confident in beating that deadline and returning to action before the new year.

“The scan has said eight to 10 weeks but Courtney is feeling very good in himself,” the boss added.

“Of course you have to look at the medical evidence but Courtney knows his own body, is quite experienced and has had injuries before. He thinks he can beat that.