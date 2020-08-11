AFC Telford United complete statement signing of former Walsall attacker James Hardy

Hardy, who operates in the No.10 position behind the forwards, made his name as part of a successful AFC Fylde side who won the FA Trophy at Wembley and scored eight goals to help the Coasters to the National League North title in 2017.

Injuries limited his game time in the National League, but the 24-year-old impressed enough to earn a move to the Football League last summer, joining the Saddlers, where he scored once in 11 appearances – a late equaliser on his professional debut – but started just twice.

He was released from the Banks's Stadium at the end of his contract this summer and Bucks chief Gavin Cowan has won the race to land the attacker's signature, making former Oldham and Manchester City youngster Hardy his seventh new signing of the summer.

Cowan said: “James is a real coup for the club and I am ecstatic to be able to sign someone of his ability. He’s exactly what the group needs and I cant wait to see him get to work.

"I know our supporters will make him feel welcome."

Hardy, who is from Stockport, is a former England C international, having been capped five times. He was England C player of the year in 2019.

As with fellow new additions Lee Vaughan, Courtney Meppen-Walter and Jason Oswell before him, Hardy has come out of full-time football to join the Bucks.

He is the latest ambitious new recruit in at the New Bucks head. Hardy joins goalkeepers Russ Griffiths and Ash Rawlins, defenders Vaughan and Meppen-Walter, midfielder Jack Byrne and striker Oswell in through the door.

The Bucks' National League North campaign is set to begin on October 3, a month later than the club had hoped. Telford are still training once each week and will arrange friendlies to be played next month.