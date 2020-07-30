Telford are planning to add funds

The club were hoping and planning towards an early September start, with suggestions of a reduced supporter presence inside the New Bucks Head.

But the National League’s out-of-the-blue announcement this week that their leagues will not begin until October 3 has put more pressure on the club’s strained bank balance, says chairman Andy Pryce. “It does put a lot more pressure on the football club now cash flow-wise and financially,” Pryce said. “We hope the fans do get behind us when we try some initiatives over the coming months as it’ll be another nine or 10 weeks before we start. In the meantime we will have a think in the next few days about how to bring income in.

“We’re OK. Finances are tight. We are a hand-to-mouth football club.

“Every bit of help, support and sponsorship that we do get we will look at.”