Gavin Cowan: Reputation a big draw for Bucks

Cowan believes the Bucks' reputation has been enhanced under his management with the factor of the New Bucks Head stadium – with a now state-of-the-art pitch – and top-level training facilities at Lilleshall a big pull.

Telford are not believed to be operating in the top bracket of National North budgets and have needed to cut their cloth accordingly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the club have reached out to community and supporter donations with income revenue frozen in recent months, Cowan still believes the security offered to part-time players has allowed the Bucks to swoop for additions who have enjoyed careers at higher levels.

"There's going to be a lot of players out there who are maybe biding their time and I wouldn't advise it," Cowan explained.

"There's going to be so many players available in the current climate and they'll probably be chasing things they're not going to get.

"We've capitalised on that with the signings we've made. These lads have got their heads screwed on.

"They want to be at a club that's secure in what we do, since I've taken charge we've got a good reputation of looking after people and looking after the percentages.

"We've got a brilliant environment, great training facilities with a beautiful ground, if you can get it jumping then we can start to fill it."

Cowan is running the rule over trialists as pre-season training steps up in the next week or so.

The Bucks boss still wants to add to his six summer recruits so far, with particular focus on the forward line. Forward Jack Storer and midfielder Henry Cowans are likely to pen deals.

But having completed the majority of his business over a month ago, Cowan insists he is relaxed about getting his final moves over the line.

He added: "I think it's imperative that if the right player comes along then you sign him.

"That was a decision I made. I endeavoured to sign them. But I'm also not panicking."