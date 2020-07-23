Gavin Cowan targets more AFC Telford deals before transfer window closes

The Telford chief is working on a couple more deals complete what he believes has been an extremely encouraging close season in terms of additions.

Cowan said the club recently missed out on 'bit of a long shot' in the transfer market, which has been understandably affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Cowan has already brought six new faces into the New Bucks Head, while also running the rule over another handful on trial in training at Lilleshall.

"We're looking to get another couple through the door if possible," Cowan said. "That might be from the trialists or it might be externally.

"We were close to getting something done recently but unfortunately missed out. It was a little bit of a long shot."

Lee Vaughan, Jack Byrne, Russ Griffiths, Ash Rawlins, Courtney Meppen-Walter and Jason Oswell are the new names in at Telford.

Cowan has confirmed he is keen to sign forward Jack Storer as he looks to box off more firepower for next season.

But the Bucks chief explained that, contrary to rumours, finances have been tight and negotiations tough.

Advertising

"We're looking to try to bring in the best we possibly can, but our finances are where they are," he added.

"They have been cut a little, not as much as what I expected, but for whatever financial struggles we have and where our budget won't be as good as many, it's credit to the players.

"The rumours are we have got money because of the players we've brought in and there's no bigger compliment.

"The players deserve the credit for coming in and not for extortionate amounts. That means there's no excuse. It's the players we wanted in.

Advertising

"If we can add one or two I'll be very happy."

The Bucks are aiming towards a National North 2020/21 restart date of September 5, a timeframe ratified by Football Association guidelines issued last weekend.

Though there has yet to be official confirmation from the National League as to when next season will get under way.

AFC Telford believe they are likely to have a date rubber-stamped by the time current play-off fixtures come to an end, at the beginning of next month.