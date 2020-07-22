AFC Telford focused on challenge ahead

The Bucks boss admits he has already picked up an 'exceptional' vibe in the Telford ranks – including six new signings and a handful of trialists – in training.

Telford are training twice weekly at their training base at Lilleshall National Sports Centre. They are expected to step up training in a couple of weeks, after the FA confirmed it is permitted to do so from the beginning of August.

"It's been really good. First and foremost everyone is very focused and enjoying it," said Cowan.

"Everything's very light at the moment, making sure people are just ticking over because we're waiting on what is the unknown.

"We're keeping them ticking over, trying to get ahead of the game slightly, the lads have been enjoying it and it's good to be back."

The Bucks boss added: "Already you can see the vibe between the group is exceptional, I'm really pleased with how it's looking.

"They are a great group of lads, I'm fortunate to say I've always had that since being the manager – a good group of lads who want to do well.

"I think the quality of players we've brought in this season poses for what is hopefully a good season and the hard work starts now."

Cowan has so far added full-back Lee Vaughan, defender Courtney Meppen-Walter, goalkeeper duo Ash Rawlins and Russ Griffiths, midfielder Jack Byrne and forward Jason Oswell to his squad for next season.

The Bucks boss is working towards a National North restart date of September 5, though that is yet to be confirmed.

AFC Telford gave been in talks with other clubs about pre-season friendlies, which are also permitted to take place next month. These are to be confirmed in due course.

"We've got various games (lined up)," Cowan added. "We've been liaising in the hope it's September 5. We're speaking with clubs to put things in place."

Meanwhile, Telford will kick off their pre-season schedule with a trip to neighbours Market Drayton Town.

Gavin Cowan’s squad head to Greenfields for the clash on Saturday, August 1 (3pm kick-off).

The match will be played behind closed doors, in line with FA and government Covid-19 guidelines.